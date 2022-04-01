The mudroom offers plenty of built-in storage, which was essential for the family with young children. The bold panoramic wallpaper is Forêt Noire by Nathalie Lété for Moustache.
The mudroom offers plenty of built-in storage, which was essential for the family with young children. The bold panoramic wallpaper is Forêt Noire by Nathalie Lété for Moustache.
IKEA’s Stolmen system holds the couple’s clothes in the master bedroom. Solid core maple doors from Lowe’s match the structure’s interiors, which are lined in wood largely sourced from Union Church Millworks.
IKEA’s Stolmen system holds the couple’s clothes in the master bedroom. Solid core maple doors from Lowe’s match the structure’s interiors, which are lined in wood largely sourced from Union Church Millworks.
A closet features sleek built-in storage.
A closet features sleek built-in storage.
nook
nook
Just inside the patio doors and near the dining table is Braitmayer’s work nook. The top drawer flips out to become a desk; the top cabinet slides straight up to reveal more storage. “It’s very organized,” says Sundstrom.
Just inside the patio doors and near the dining table is Braitmayer’s work nook. The top drawer flips out to become a desk; the top cabinet slides straight up to reveal more storage. “It’s very organized,” says Sundstrom.
The couple took down walls in the basement to create an open, flowing living space for watching movies, along with a bar for entertaining. The ground floor also includes new amenities — a gym and sauna. And with doors opening up to the backyard and pool house, its the ultimate party space.
The couple took down walls in the basement to create an open, flowing living space for watching movies, along with a bar for entertaining. The ground floor also includes new amenities — a gym and sauna. And with doors opening up to the backyard and pool house, its the ultimate party space.
Rahman did her own landscaping in the garden outside her house. The cedar fence was made with planks that were charred and sealed following the ancient Japanese shou sugi ban technique, which is supposed to make the wood resistant to fire, rot, and insects.
Rahman did her own landscaping in the garden outside her house. The cedar fence was made with planks that were charred and sealed following the ancient Japanese shou sugi ban technique, which is supposed to make the wood resistant to fire, rot, and insects.
Moving the entrance off the street to the rear of the house allowed for the creation of a diminutive side yard.
Moving the entrance off the street to the rear of the house allowed for the creation of a diminutive side yard.
The living area features a Le Bombole ’07 sofa by Mario Bellini for B&amp;B Italia, a Chieftan chair by Finn Juhl, and a rotating hanging stove by FireOrb. The poufs are by Tazi Designs.
The living area features a Le Bombole ’07 sofa by Mario Bellini for B&amp;B Italia, a Chieftan chair by Finn Juhl, and a rotating hanging stove by FireOrb. The poufs are by Tazi Designs.
Much of the new building and interiors was constructed using natural material: cedar walls and ceiling linings, solid American oak joinery and floorboards, off-form concrete countertops and backsplashes, limestone and bluestone paving, and charred (Yakigugi) silvertop ash cladding.
Much of the new building and interiors was constructed using natural material: cedar walls and ceiling linings, solid American oak joinery and floorboards, off-form concrete countertops and backsplashes, limestone and bluestone paving, and charred (Yakigugi) silvertop ash cladding.
The garden has been prepared with electrical and plumbing services in case they are required for the future installation of a summer house.
The garden has been prepared with electrical and plumbing services in case they are required for the future installation of a summer house.
The 5,200-square-foot retreat is designed to look like a cluster of old barns upon first glance.
The 5,200-square-foot retreat is designed to look like a cluster of old barns upon first glance.
When Abbie and Bill Burton hired Marmol Radziner to design their prefab weekend home, their two requests were “simple-simple, replaceable materials,” says Abbie—such as concrete floors (poured offsite in Marmol Radziner's factory) and metal panel siding—and “the ability to be indoors or outdoors with ease.” Deep overhangs provide shade and protection from rain, so the Burtons can leave their doors open year-round and hang out on their 70-foot-long deck even in inclement weather. They visit the house once a month, usually for a week at a time, with Vinnie and Stella, their rescue Bernese Mountain dogs. Their two adult children occasionally join them. The couple hopes to one day retire here.
When Abbie and Bill Burton hired Marmol Radziner to design their prefab weekend home, their two requests were “simple-simple, replaceable materials,” says Abbie—such as concrete floors (poured offsite in Marmol Radziner's factory) and metal panel siding—and “the ability to be indoors or outdoors with ease.” Deep overhangs provide shade and protection from rain, so the Burtons can leave their doors open year-round and hang out on their 70-foot-long deck even in inclement weather. They visit the house once a month, usually for a week at a time, with Vinnie and Stella, their rescue Bernese Mountain dogs. Their two adult children occasionally join them. The couple hopes to one day retire here.
Teak furniture, sourced from Teak Warehouse, adds a fitting lightness to the patio.
Teak furniture, sourced from Teak Warehouse, adds a fitting lightness to the patio.
Taking cues from this home's Japanese-influenced slatted screen, Hufft Projects applied a ring of ipe wood around the perimeter of this outdoor fire pit.
Taking cues from this home's Japanese-influenced slatted screen, Hufft Projects applied a ring of ipe wood around the perimeter of this outdoor fire pit.
The water-resistant ipe wood deck wraps around two existing trees.
The water-resistant ipe wood deck wraps around two existing trees.
Built to go off the grid, this remote beachside cottage can open up completely to the outdoors with its series of movable wall-sized glass panels and screens. Designed by Herbst Architects, the modest New Zealand bach comprises two rectangular pavilions built with mostly natural materials chosen for their durability, texture, and weathering characteristics.
Built to go off the grid, this remote beachside cottage can open up completely to the outdoors with its series of movable wall-sized glass panels and screens. Designed by Herbst Architects, the modest New Zealand bach comprises two rectangular pavilions built with mostly natural materials chosen for their durability, texture, and weathering characteristics.
The eaves are finished with cumaru, a Brazilian teak, and a new mahogany front door warms up the black-and-white facade. “It reminds us of places we’ve been on vacation,” Ron says of the wood. The design team swapped the soffit and porch lights with midcentury-inspired fixtures.
The eaves are finished with cumaru, a Brazilian teak, and a new mahogany front door warms up the black-and-white facade. “It reminds us of places we’ve been on vacation,” Ron says of the wood. The design team swapped the soffit and porch lights with midcentury-inspired fixtures.
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
In the bathroom, the color scheme for the penny tiles reflects the exterior palette for continuity.
In the bathroom, the color scheme for the penny tiles reflects the exterior palette for continuity.
In contrast to the industrial neighborhood, the views from the upper-level deck look directly into the canopies of surrounding established trees.
In contrast to the industrial neighborhood, the views from the upper-level deck look directly into the canopies of surrounding established trees.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
Sævik compares her house to a contemplative hideout. “It’s very quiet,” she says. “You can concentrate and let thoughts fly.” Her favorite summer pastimes include reading, painting, drawing, yoga, and “just sitting and feeling the forest,” she says.
Sævik compares her house to a contemplative hideout. “It’s very quiet,” she says. “You can concentrate and let thoughts fly.” Her favorite summer pastimes include reading, painting, drawing, yoga, and “just sitting and feeling the forest,” she says.
The master bedroom was raised and cantilevered so as not to disturb the mature oak tree roots. Boulders are used as steps to the lawn.
The master bedroom was raised and cantilevered so as not to disturb the mature oak tree roots. Boulders are used as steps to the lawn.
Beside reduced construction time, SysHaus provides homeowners with a truly sustainable home that arrives at its site 95-percent ready for assembly.
Beside reduced construction time, SysHaus provides homeowners with a truly sustainable home that arrives at its site 95-percent ready for assembly.
Just off this kitchen is this gorgeous "edible garden" making garden-to-table dining a reality in your very own home.
Just off this kitchen is this gorgeous "edible garden" making garden-to-table dining a reality in your very own home.
Built in three different cities and supported by the Aomori Contemporary Art Centre and Sendai School of Design, House of 33 Years comprises an exterior steel roof that was built on site and a series of pavilions and timber rooms underneath it.
Built in three different cities and supported by the Aomori Contemporary Art Centre and Sendai School of Design, House of 33 Years comprises an exterior steel roof that was built on site and a series of pavilions and timber rooms underneath it.
The architects planned the home’s footprint around the roots of the heritage oak trees on the site, and ensured that the building height would fit under the canopy.
The architects planned the home’s footprint around the roots of the heritage oak trees on the site, and ensured that the building height would fit under the canopy.

429 more saves

Set cover photo