Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Stepping stones lead over a koi carp pool, past a waterfall, and through a Japanese garden to the front door.
The patio nearest the dining area offers an outdoor bar and features steps leading down to the pool. The Sassoons reportedly removed a plastic bubble roof that a previous owner had installed to enclose the pool and patio.
A view from the bedroom loft.
A mini closet provides space for a washer and dryer while space underneath the stairs adds even more storage. Several stair treads are also hinged, revealing hidden compartments.
Concrete countertops surround a 36" apron sink in the kitchen and top a seating area at one end. The counters were designed flush with a large window in the back to allow for easier passing of items through to the outside.
Corresponding with the exterior facade, cedar runs along the ceiling and interior walls. The back half of the home features a galley-style kitchen with full-size sink, stove, and fridge.
At one end of the home, the living area features a set of custom vertical windows with a small loft area above. A window seat with built-in storage occupies space over the trailer tongue.
Facing a COVID-19 shutdown, Taylor and Michaella McClendon recruited their family to build a breezy tiny home on the Big Island—which you can now purchase for $99,800.
Outside, a lushly landscaped garden and patio sit nestled within the dunes.
Perched at the water’s edge in New England, this home by Studio Rick Joy features expansive wooden ceilings. Dramatic lighting at night creates a cozy atmosphere amidst the tranquil natural landscape.
With reclaimed materials and an open, airy design, Casa Iporanga by architect Daniel Fromer melds with its verdant surroundings.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
The kitchen features oak cabinets stained in a dark grey and navy tile from Heath Ceramics. These darker elements are balanced by the tongue-and-groove wood ceiling and floors, as well as ample sunlight entering through the steel-framed glass doors.
The vast volume is topped by a gabled roof, complete with massive skylights for natural light. In addition to offering income opportunities as a rental venue, the courtyard provides off-street parking and space for indoor recreation.
The triple-height central courtyard is enclosed on one side by a wall of steel-framed Crittal windows and doors. A multi-level seating area connects to both public and private spaces.
The long kitchen island was custom made and inspired by the design of a welder’s bench.
The main residence encompasses the ground floor
Completed in 2012 by local development firm Javelin Block, The Compound offers nearly 9,000 square feet space, including three self-contained residences, an artist's studio, and an office space, in addition to several entertaining areas.
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
Passing the rain garden on your way back to the house, watch out for the local wildlife, from herds of deer to soaring eagles, to the local Bengal cat. The rain garden is the Barn Gallery's most talked about landscaping feature;  if you're lucky enough to be there when it rains you can see it in action.... Sustainability is exemplified by the rough fir siding, re-purposed from an old movie prop storage warehouse in Los Angeles. Every piece of reclaimed wood and metal inside or outside the house has a story to tell.
Ample outdoor seating around a fire pit creates a perfect spot for entertaining.
A hammock on the deck, where the wood is laid in a chevron pattern, gives the feeling of being suspended among the treetops.
A courtyard sits just behind the front facade. It’s enclosed on two sides with glass walls overlooking the interior entryway and reception area.
Opposite the dining area and just off the living room, a sunlit bedroom features windows on each side of the bed and a skylight above.
The outdoor space is part of the wrap-around front porch and is also accessible from the formal dining room.
Behind the dining room table, another set of multi-paneled folding glass doors open to the backyard Zen garden—complete with a reflecting pool and waterfall.
Wrapped with an acrylic mirror, the addition essentially disappears into the surrounding greenery. A deep, round, porthole-like window looks out on a small pond that also reflects the garden.
