The original houseboat was already solar powered, however Crossboundaries added additional features—including additional solar panels and smart technology—to create a future-proof prototype for living on the water.
The Moliving cabins are prefabricated steel structures insulated with spray foam and clad in composite wood panels.
Outside, David wanted a bit more curb appeal and jumped at Nichols’s suggestion to cover part of the addition in roof tiles. “It’s supposed to be roofing tile, but I didn’t see why you couldn’t use it for a facade,” Nichols says.
The tree house features a rooftop deck and a steel slide beside the entrance staircase.