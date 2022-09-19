SubscribeSign In
Oak lines the interior for a tactile surprise, and the marble counter echoes the marble on the island and perimeter counters.
Oak lines the interior for a tactile surprise, and the marble counter echoes the marble on the island and perimeter counters.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
Doug’s mother, Julie, visits with Melissa, Doug, their daughter Simms, and Birdie the dog.
Doug’s mother, Julie, visits with Melissa, Doug, their daughter Simms, and Birdie the dog.
"The house meets all the requirements for being a Greenbuilt Home,
"The house meets all the requirements for being a Greenbuilt Home,
A custom blue bookshelf offers a pop of color in the living area and houses the couple's collection of art books and objects.
A custom blue bookshelf offers a pop of color in the living area and houses the couple's collection of art books and objects.
For the backsplash, the homeowner chose ceramic tiles in a honeycomb pattern by Portland-based Clayhaus to compliment the walnut-faced cabinetry.
For the backsplash, the homeowner chose ceramic tiles in a honeycomb pattern by Portland-based Clayhaus to compliment the walnut-faced cabinetry.