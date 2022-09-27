Webster Wilson designed this backyard ADU in Portland, Oregon, as a retirement home for a grandmother with visiting grandchildren. It’s clad in white-stained tongue-and-groove cedar.
The exterior was sealed through shou sugi ban, an environmentally friendly fireproofing practice common in Japanese architecture. The black exterior seems to disappear into the evergreens from one angle, and pops against the white snow from another.
The owners of the Field House in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, wanted their home to have a sense of place within the forested plot of land.
The Monocular - Screened-in Porch at Dawn
The Monocular - Front Perspective
A wall of slatted wood facing the street masks an exterior ADU stairway and an upstairs wall of glass that glows at night.
The Monocular - Back at Dawn
The exterior is still clad in the original boards — Mitanidis guesses they’re either cedar or larch.
The exterior features vertical, untreated cedar panels. “We tried to use materials that are beautiful in their natural state without excessive treatment or finishing,” Pavonetti says.