Nestled in an apple grove in Sebastopol, California, the Orchard House is a rural idyll. And with the voracious design appetites of a family of gastronomically inclined clients, this concrete prefab construction is quite literally a moveable feast of a home. To create the board-formed concrete exterior and interior elements like the kitchen island, a system of four-by-four-foot concrete modules was created from a reusable formwork of 2-by-12-foot boards that could be easily moved around the site.