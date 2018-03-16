This wooden staircase doubles as kitchen shelving in the English designer's home. Tyler hired David Restorick, a furniture maker and friend, to build a staircase that doubles as display space for Tyler's vast collection of colorful cookware.
The sliding door and open shelves are by Matt Eastvold and are made of solid walnut. The ceiling features prefinished white oak and the floor is a thin cementitous product Ardex. this space serves as the main core of the home and connection between the living areas, entry, and bedroom areas.
Be bold with colors, and turn your kitchen into a work of art with cabinet doors of different shades of color. In this East Tennessee home, laminate kitchen cabinets in three shades of blue and Glacier White Corian top completes a fun and modern composition.
In this Palm Springs duplex, for cabinet doors, the architect owner designed aqua blue plywood sliders that park at specific positions, fitting together like puzzle pieces. Contractor Franklin Pineda custom-built these cabinets using Baltic birch plywood from Anderson Plywood.
Arthur carved the Indiana limestone–clad bar out of an awkward space in the hallway.
The team from the interdisciplinary firm Commune Design joins us to talk about their role in revitalizing the city of L.A., from their work on the city’s major residential multiuse projects to the recently opened Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Spencer Lowell.
The interior consists of a mixture of white oak boards, slabs of silver maple, and encased steel. Clerestory windows surround the space, providing a lookout to the forested surroundings.
In the kitchen, symmetrical, glossy surfaces keep the eating area clean.
The kitchen is outfitted with a granite countertop and custom casework; the hardware is by Tom Kundig. Richard and his wife, Kristine, sourced the pendants from Craigslist, then had them plated in copper. The appliances are by Viking, and the bar stools are Real Good chairs by Blu Dot.
Nestled in an apple grove in Sebastopol, California, the Orchard House is a rural idyll. And with the voracious design appetites of a family of gastronomically inclined clients, this concrete prefab construction is quite literally a moveable feast of a home. To create the board-formed concrete exterior and interior elements like the kitchen island, a system of four-by-four-foot concrete modules was created from a reusable formwork of 2-by-12-foot boards that could be easily moved around the site.
The kitchen worktop is framed in iron, and functional wheeled storage fits perfectly underneath. The full-wall shelving system offers ample storage for dishware and cooking accessories.
