A geometric wood accent wall lies across from the main entry wall and runs alongside the stairs.
Custom-built cabinetry, matte-black fixtures by Dornbracht, and Savoy Graphite floor tiles by Ann Sacks make up the revamped guest bathroom.
Brass pendants by Tom Dixon hang in the kitchen.
Vintage lover Sarah Benson worked with local firm Bright Designlab to gently update her 1925 home in Portland, Oregon. In the kitchen, Moroccan cement tiles featuring a blue Hex Dot pattern by Popham Designs cover the floor.