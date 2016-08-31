Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
d
Design Consultant Tiffany P.
Follow
7
Saves
Followers
Following
A office that inspires. By FLOR Houston
A soft spot to land. by FLOR Houston.
Urban Nature carpet tiles by FLOR feel like a sunset on your floor. <3
There is nothing more elegant than BLACK. Go tribal with Madagascar in black by FLOR.
LSU art museum where the art is even on the floor. By FLOR Houston
Chenille Charade tiles to match your art, by FLOR Houston.
Set cover photo