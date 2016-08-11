His recent scores include a reissued George Nelson Swag Leg Chair and a coffee table designed by John Keal for Brown Saltman.
MID-CENTURY MODERN TRIVET $45 – $100 Designed by Fredrick Arndt in eco-friendly American black walnut, this trivet is right up our ally. We love the variation in the wood grain pattern and the sleek and structured design. It's a perfect bit of modernity for the table.
Tucked into one end of the house, a desk by Florence Knoll displays Stacey’s mid-century pottery.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
In Week 2 of American Dream Builders, Lukas was the team leader in charge of renovating a midcentury modern home in Palm Springs. Lukas divvies up assignments amongst his teammates, giving himself the living room and the outdoor dining area. While midcentury modern is not Machnik's forte, we see his potential as a designer and a team player, as he turns a neglected midcentury mess into a modern masterpiece. Photo courtesy of Lukas Machnik.
Grove Desk for Room & Board. Handcrafted by Pennsylvanian woodworkers, the Grove desk features a natural oil-and-wax finish that showcases the grain of its solid wood construction. Mid-century details like turned tapered legs and beveled edges lend an air of refinement.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.
Design tomes, a salient message, mid-century ceramic.
Black and Gray squares linocut Mid Century Modern art poster, 16 x 20 inches, $125
Provincetown Contemporary with Mid-Century Flair: Designed by Trevor Pontbriand, this Provincetown contemporary is a rare retreat with state-of-the-art amenities. Grand views of Cape Cod Bay and Wood End Light, and a screening room are among this captivating home's offerings. Presented by Atlantic Bay Sotheby's International Realty.
Martin Architects designed a bed in white oak for the master bedroom. The neutral palette continues via a David Weeks One-Arm Wall Sconce from Ralph Pucci. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
