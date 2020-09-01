A familiar scene in the Benoit home: Peter paints at the Steelcase desk—"I do all my work here," he says—while Ando sits nearby, waiting for attention.
A timber-lined study on the upper floor of the parents' suite overlooks a private outdoor courtyard open to the sky and tree canopy.
The main entrance leads into the light-filled living room, where a cinderblock hearth and cast-stone sitting ledge take center stage.
They also added a floating teak shelf from Semihandmade, which was a pretty close match to the Lauan wood paneling in the rest of the house.
The recently completed home—dubbed the Hawthorn House—was created for a couple who asked Edition Office directors Kim Bridgland and Aaron Roberts to apply rural design sensibilities to a more suburban context.
The home of Ryan Willms
Telecommuting can take both a physical and mental toll—especially when you’re suddenly working in tight quarters with partners, roommates, children, or other family members. Tip: Invest in high-quality, noise-cancelling headphones, and keep shared live/work spaces clutter-free.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls. The low-slung bed in the loft accentuates the height of the pitched roof and mimics the experience of camping in the woods.
Even on the coldest winter day, these cozy cabins, which are heated by a propane furnace, are warm and inviting.
Working is much more pleasant when you have natural light to brighten up your space. If you aren’t lucky enough to have a window, then invest in some stylish lighting.
Bukken is a minimal home located in Fukuyama, Japan, designed by Huukei-Design. The two-story wooden structure consists of a windowless facade facing the street, along with an entrance toward the rear of the building. Natural lighting is obtained through interior courtyards that also maintain the privacy of the residents. Bamboo fencing is placed toward the rear of the building to further increase privacy.
The Copenhague Series from HAY was designed in collaboration with Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for the new buildings at the University of Copenhagen. The series includes furniture for dormitory rooms, classrooms, and common spaces, and is characterized by its functionality and warmth. The Copenhague Desk has a distinctive silhouette—the tabletop appears to fold out of the trestle style legs, which gives the desk a sense of mobility and lightness despite its sturdy nature. The backrest of the desk similarly appears to fold out from the legs, and provides a functional rest for books and notepads, as well as a visually interesting detail.
From Japanese company Yamazaki, the Recycling Bag Stand is an innovative accessory designed with urban living in mind. The simple accessory unfolds to a standing position that can hold several plastic bags—from grocery shopping, takeout, and other errands—enabling users to directly recycle plastic containers, cans, and other items into the bags.
