This sophisticated humidifier generates sufficient humidity to any personal space - whether it be your bedroom, office, or living room - by using a USB port you can connect either directly to your computer or wall outlet. An intuitive dimming LED light softly notifies its operating status to the user. The humidifier has a capacity of 440ml, and can humidify a room at 30ml/hr. Perfect for the desk, this humidifier will ensure your skin stays hydrated throughout the day. Material Polycarbonate, ABS Dimensions 4"W X 4"D X 7.8"H Weight 562g Origin South Korea Designer cloudandco