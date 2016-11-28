In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
In the master bathroom, the floor’s subtle resin treatment was initially painted on the concrete as full-on orange, but started peeling immediately. Monory scrubbed it off until only a wash of the hue was visible. The bench is from Ikea.
Tombolo Bath Caddy: Every bath caddy should be designed to hold two glasses of wine and a small towel to help keep your favorite novel dry. Price upon request.
When designer Barbara Hill decided to renovate her 1960s condo in Houston, Texas, she stripped the bathroom down to its bare bones and saw beauty in the blemishes. photos by: Dean Kaufman