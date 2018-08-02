The plaster was added to sections where the masonry was compromised.
Original wood features mix with airy daybeds at the front of the property.
The home features a generous wrap-around terrace with access off the great room.
Stadt Architecture’s Christopher Kitterman transformed a generic studio in Chelsea into a bright one-bedroom apartment for Vancouver couple Dale Steele and Dan Nguyen. The living room features a Hans Wegner GE290 lounge chair upholstered in leather by Spinneybeck, a round rug and Cobble Hill Adams sofa from ABC Carpet &amp; Home, a Pedrera coffee table by Gubi, and a Bob side table by Poltrona Frau. An automated lift raises a TV from inside the custom millwork under the window. Acid-etched tempered glass doors lead to the bedroom.
A vintage 1950s credenza discovered in Paris supports three works by Aumas and two Sol LeWitt–inspired cubes used in one of his window displays. The daybed is an eBay purchase reupholstered in fabric from Kvadrat and the dark paint is from Dulux Valentine. Aumas found the photographer’s lamp at a Brussels flea market.
Continuous clerestory windows provide views out into the surroundings at all edges. The butterfly roof appears to hover atop the structure.
IKEA's simple and modular designs can be personalized to suit your space.
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
The simple details create a classic but modern look.
Kauri flooring to the raised living area delineates the living space, while the kitchen and dining spaces are defined by a diamond-ground concrete floor, lowered to be level with the timber decking to the adjacent courtyards.
The upper volume—where the garage, kitchen, service areas, two bathrooms, and a patio are located—is a half-submerged body of stone set within the upper section of the slope.
Thanks to the expansive windows and multiple skylights, natural light is able to pour into the interior spaces of the home.
This lower volume features a series of light-filled patios. It also houses the main living areas, which are located under a wooden pavilion.
On the opposite end of the pool is an ensuite bedroom that is connected to a smaller, corner terrace.
Plywood cabinetry and ceiling panels combine with white walls in a clean kitchen setting. A Modernica Nelson Bubble Lamp hangs above the dining table.
An entrance hallway is the first space you enter in a home, but it can also serve the very important function of acting as a drop-off station or mudroom for keys, shoes, and coats.
The bedroom opens out onto the deck and meadow beyond.
Raising the bed above floor level, architect Kyu Sung Woo converted this tiny studio into an open and comfortable home for Wonbo Woo. Photos by: Adam Friedberg
The upstairs loft is an office-cum-craft room. Evidence of the family’s DIY nature is omnipresent. Hale built a planter box and art-supply cubbies with leftover plywood. The space is equipped with plumbing hookups in case—or more likely, when—the family chooses to convert the area into a third bedroom and bathroom.
A prefab pool- and guesthouse designed by LABhaus frames views of a Massachusetts property’s original structure, a Dillman model Sears, Roebuck kit house from 1928.
Living space looking toward central organizing "spine" built entirely of plywood
Via Cup of Jo, photo by Alpha Smoot
Via Dezeen, photo by John Spinks
Via Urbis, photo by Brooke Holm
Via Lonny, photo by Lesley Unruh for One Kings Lane
