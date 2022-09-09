SubscribeSign In
View from the living room sectional outside with vintage teak stump table and vintage saddle stools.
View from the living room sectional outside with vintage teak stump table and vintage saddle stools.
Viewing deck with chairs by DWR
Viewing deck with chairs by DWR
Breezeway between the cabins and main house with stair leading down to back yard and stock tank pool (not shown). Chairs by DWR.
Breezeway between the cabins and main house with stair leading down to back yard and stock tank pool (not shown). Chairs by DWR.
Custom art created by JFi, teak stump table and safari chair.
Custom art created by JFi, teak stump table and safari chair.
Outdoor Courtyard
Outdoor Courtyard
Outdoor Bar/Kitchen Window
Outdoor Bar/Kitchen Window
Courtyard in eveing
Courtyard in eveing