Custom-built cabinetry, matte-black fixtures by Dornbracht, and Savoy Graphite floor tiles by Ann Sacks make up the revamped guest bathroom. (TK, needs to be broken up - matte-black fixtures pictured below)
Vintage lover Sarah Benson worked with local firm Bright Designlab to gently update her 1925 home in Portland, Oregon. In the kitchen, Moroccan cement tiles featuring a blue Hex Dot pattern by Popham Designs cover the floor.
VillaLóla: A Modern Growth in Iceland
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.