A custom-made glass door has been integrated to maximize the natural light throughout.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling? Try this one, where a gaggle of Edison bulbs are suspended from a vaulted ceiling and drape over an exposed beam in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
Concrete walls, a plywood ceiling, and built-in wood furnishings create sleek, minimal sleeping quarters. A plywood headboard is adorned with modern black sconces.
Throughout, Gachot Studios aimed for a homey, simple approach to design.
Daylight from the large bedroom window extends into the entry space, creating a warm, welcoming interior.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls. The low-slung bed in the loft accentuates the height of the pitched roof and mimics the experience of camping in the woods.
A wall-to-wall custom wardrobe offers smart storage.
The wall of built-ins elegantly curves to meet the wall behind it.
Bathroom
A central bathroom features a tiled bathtub under a skylight. The walls are covered in a glossy white tile, and the floors with a geometric blue and white matte tile.
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
The new kitchen is modern and utilitarian, modest yet open and spacious. The U-shaped counters face the views on one side, and bookended by a skylit wall of hand-cut blue ceramic tile. The long skylight over the back counter helps balance the light from the windows opposite, and gives a warm wash of light over the work space all day long.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
Another view of the kitchen.
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
A bright green, patterned wallpaper envelops the bathroom on the lower level.
After months of arduous design and construction, Marmol and Becket are thrilled to escape Los Angeles for their idyllic desert retreat.
The house that Henri Sayes designed for himself and his wife, Nicole Stock, is distinguished by a cutaway in the cedar cladding that mirrors the angular double-height space within. In the yard, a grassy berm, fashioned from earth excavated for the foundation, takes the place of a fence.
One side of the building contains two simple bedrooms and a bathroom. The other, larger side houses the open-plan living area, kitchen, covered deck with fireplace, and additional bedroom. The deck-hallway that runs the length of the building is partially covered, but the decking boards and inset fiberglass door panels allow air and light to penetrate. The architects wanted to suggest that moving between the different living spaces involved a trip through nature, as it does in traditional camping.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
