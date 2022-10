While many people might steer clear of old, dilapidated travel trailers, Kerri Cole and Patrick Neely of Colorado Caravan prefer to do just the opposite—which is why we’ve long been fans of their work. Last year, the Denver-based couple shared how they restored a 1969 Airstream Globetrotter on a lean $19,000 budget. Today, they're back to give us the lowdown on their latest revamp: a 1966 Airstream Safari named Margot.