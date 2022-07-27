The view from the rear lawn towards the house. The outdoor living room is accessible from the family room (on the right) and the living room (on the left).
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
Bob and Goya walk atop the guesthouse, which nestles into a hill.
Aerial View
The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
Augustin spent $6200 on concrete floors, which included the new slab and the control joins, as well as grinding, polishing, and sealing. “We just put one layer of sealer on and they ground it down a bit,
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
The custom floor is made from maple. As you lift storage hatches and walk through the Airstream, the pieces follow a sea to sun design that designers Schmitt and Jacobs worked with Kyle on.
Thompson, a founding principal of Assembledge+, had recently participated in a Los Angeles Magazine project to imagine solutions for those who lack housing in the city. Their notion was for public agencies to subsidize building ADUs in backyards along alleyways, dovetailing with existing alley revitalization initiatives