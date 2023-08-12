Remodeled by resident and interior decorator Jill McCoy and her husband David Hassall with the help of architect Paul Molina, the open-plan living space opens to a small outdoor area. French doors and a wall of windows bring in light. An Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi table add a modern sensibility.
“It feels very much like a home, where we mixed products from our design partners together very organically, whether they be books, textiles, ceramics or furniture, so there is a sense of inspiration and discovery," says McKinley.