London-based practice De Rosee Sa’s self-built lakeside cabin recaptures the magic of childhood fairytales.
A labor of love, the 377-square-foot Woodland Cabin is a design/build project completed over multiple trips to the lakeside lot in the village of Nouvelles in southern Belgium. The architects built the cabin using locally-sourced, storm-felled timber to deepen their understanding of materials and construction.
By taking construction into their own hands and using locally-sourced materials, the team kept within the relatively tight budget of £25,000 ($32,872).
Simple yet elegant, De Rosee Sa’s self-described