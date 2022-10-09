The compound was built on one of the Frio Cañon homesites along the Frio River—a ranch that’s been divided up into lots and developed with utilities. So while it’s rural, it also avoids some of the typical headaches of a remote location.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
“We listened carefully to the house, and tried to do what it needed,” Carisa says.