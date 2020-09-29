The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
A new outdoor deck addition, which meets the local council’s requirements for site coverage, was built in the rear garden.
Exterior patio
Outdoor Patio
Front patio with a view of the kitchen
Patio
The Free Float Pool House's cantilevered steel creates a column-free shaded area.
A clean architecture, without excesses, without details or superfluous coatings, following the precepts of minimalist design: less is more! Evidencing the purity of its volumes and straight lines.
Patio
Chairs and tables fills the patio on La Mar's waterfront (which is host to a public pier). Because of fickle San Francisco weather (and quick-to-descend fog), the deck is equipped with roll-down, canvas-and-plastic walls and ample space heaters. Photo by Eric Laignel.
The Parsonson Residence, a modern beach house in New Zealand, features slide-away doors and a large patio perfect for sunbathing and looking out toward Kapiti Island. (And because of the mild Kiwi winter, this is one outdoor space that doesn't need to be packed up for winter.)
The existing cottage lap siding was replaced with a rainscreen installation; it does double duty as both moisture control and an elegant aesthetic update.
The petiribi wood bench, the sunshades and the plants over the blue walls set up a unique atmosphere.
Roof Terrace / Tellis
A back patio, designed by Allison’s sister, Jennifer Orr, a landscape architect, opens to the living room and to the office.
A Douglas fir ceiling in the screened porch and red bricks are accented by blue Arizona modular outdoor seating by Barlow Tyrie.
Outdoor lounge chairs by Richard Schultz sit on brick floors. The pool’s changing pavilion features a full bathroom.
Boxes of herbs and spider plants adorn one side of the patio.
In the summer months, the Growlarium (the intermediary space seen here) acts as a thermal buffer between the outdoor heat and the actively conditioned interior space. During the winter, it serves as a greenhouse. Per the focus on self-sufficiency, the UB Team worked with a local grower to plant everything from okra to eggplant.
“The client wished to more that double the size of the house,” Gurney said. “The goal was to provide the additional space as a series of smaller pavilions to allow the original historical house to be the most important part of the composition.” Steel swing doors by Hope’s Windows Inc. lead outside, and a custom standing seam metal roof slopes above the far end of the pool.
The elevated dining room opens out to a side patio, which climbs the wall just behind the house.
“The patio was always part of the original design, as we knew we would be living inside and outside during the warmer months,” says Horne. “Keeping it covered also helps keep it dry and provides a feeling of containment.” The wicker swing chairs are from eBay, and the fabrics are from Ikea.
The home's rear is thoroughly modern. Blue bricks, salvaged from the preexisting building, are now the pavers in the entrance and patio.
Speaking to his original design, architect Saul Zaik says, “We were really just building boxes with a bunch of windows but experimenting with how you integrated indoor and outdoor spaces.” The house has seven different openings to the exterior, allowing different courtyard or patio settings for a range of outdoor activities, including seating for a gathering on the street-facing side. The Milfords hired Lilyvilla Gardens for the landscaping around the house, including variegated bluestone steps with thyme joints.
Global firm Perkins+Will built a home on a 10,764-square-foot plot in São Paulo to revolve around the gardens, which take up 50% of the site. They designed the property around a large tree with an open plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas.
This home keeps cool underneath a steel shading structure and a concrete foundation. Photo by David Harrison
The back patio is bordered by boulders picked up on the Gambys' land. Tanya says that particular design element will be repeated in the next home they build: "We've actually unearthed one the size of a minivan that we're going to use in the bigger house."
The architects wrapped the glazing around the corner of the living room to bring the landscape inside. The open-web trusses run continuously from indoors to out. A fleet of Modernica furnishings complement a Prototype Boomerang chair by Richard Neutra, a custom Moufelt industrial felt rug, and Circa50 butterfly chairs.
The patio at the front of the house offers a view of the balcony that connects the second-floor bedrooms.
The addition’s exterior design blends in perfectly with the original structure.
Outdoor kitchen and living room expansion. Natural stone wall, concrete floors and countertops, custom built fireplace, and IPE ceilings.
