Set amidst the mow eastern mountains of Pueblo Eden, this contemporary home was constructed in four months with a prefab steel-frame system clad in low-maintenance sheet metal.
Ecocor promises energy savings of 80 to 90% compared to traditional houses as well as a reduced carbon footprint thanks to the low-waste prefabrication process and use of eco-friendly materials.
GO Logic specializes in combining traditional craft with specialized sustainability techniques for building the modern home.
Built by Kaplan Thompson Architects in 2008, the BrightBuilt Barn is a net-zero, LEED Platinum-certified prefabricated home in Rockport, Maine that inspired the creation of BrightBuilt Home.
