Black granite counters top fir cabinets, and are accented by walnut open shelving in the new kitchen. The pendants are by Visual Comfort.
Warm light emitted through the expansive windows lets the home glow warmly against the mountain and forested setting.
'73 BMW 2002
Cabin Nordmarka, 2006.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.