In addition to custom built-ins and a walk-in closet, the primary suite also includes a marble-clad ensuite bath featuring an oversized soaking tub and steam shower.
The kitchen has Landslide pendants from Twenty One Tonnes and a curved concrete island.
One of their vizslas, Nova, takes in the view from a built-in window seat in the studio suite upstairs from the workshop.
The kitchen includes under-counter cabinets from Ikea and a custom open shelving system and hood in white oak designed and built by Jai and Lindsay.
Jono Pandolfi’s Coupe four-piece setting in Toasted Clay is his most popular setting, and costs $140 for four pieces including an entrée plate, salad plate, cereal bowl, and an Alaska (soup/salad) bowl.
Floor Plan of the Wetzel Residence by Two by Two Architecture Studio
A work by Michael Salvatore Tierney hangs in the entry. The laser-cut metal stair railing is by Sing Welding, and the white oak flooring is from KB’s Floors.