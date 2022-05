Upper-Scale Peninsula: I had the great pleasure of spending nine days at this beast of a cabin in Michigan's Upper Peninsula with some friends last spring. Deep in the backwoods, the structure sits atop a small hill overlooking a private lake with row boats and all. The exterior shows itself as an A-frame but inside you'll find it's anything but - spacious with five bedrooms, a kitchen and two common areas. And I can't forget our furry friend, Georgia, master of the fluorescent hunting cap.