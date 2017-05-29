A custom table surrounded by NET’s Museo chairs and poplar stools provides a space for the Sarmiento Tovo boys, Manuel, 5, and Julián, 3, to play with the toys their mother makes.
A sky-blue vintage trailer blends in with the sky.
"I kept wondering why I didn’t feel like an outsider. No one seemed to mind I was there, and I felt like I blended in," Kristin says. "And that’s what I love when I travel. I like to enjoy the food, the people, the experiences, and find ease in the beauty of a country." It was on this day, their final day in Nicaragua, that Andrew and Kristin walked into a real estate office and requested one more tour of the island. Before the boat could make it back to the marina, Kristin and Andrew made an offer on the island they now own.
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to design and build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the home takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.
Original tongue-and-groove ceilings and Philippine mahogany paneling grace the interior.
Located in New Zealand, this compact prefab vacation home in the seaside community of Onemana Beach was a collaboration with architecture students from Auckland’s Unitec Institute of Technology.
The exterior of the new, two-story home in East Austin, Texas was designed with a minimal palette, bronze windows, and steel details in order to blend into the existing cityscape.
The concrete volumes of the upper and lower floors are independent to allow expansion and compression.
The sofa in the family room was designed by Helgerson with Magnifique fabric by Kravet. The 265 Wall Lamp is by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos, and the pine coffee table is from The Good Mod, a local shop in Portland.
Located at 3014 20th street San Francisco's Mission district, Sightglass joins a coterie of establishments that cater to a discerning culinary palette—Flour + Water, Central Kitchen, Salumeria, and Trick Dog, to name a few. "San Francisco has always been a design-forward, neighborhood-oriented city," architect Anand Sheth says. "Each neighborhood has its own identity and energy, and cafes—especially the thoughtfully designed ones—serve as mini community centers."
The flooring behind the counter is Daltile's Plaza Nova series in Black Shadow. Photo by Patricia Chang.
Here's the coffee bar. A cappuccino and super delicious chocolate/apricot/sesame shortbread cookie will set you back 45 SEK, or about $6.75. Even if you don't end up staying at the hotel while you're in Stockholm, definitely stop in for a coffee and marvel in the cafe's design.
Here's the coffee bar. A cappuccino and super delicious chocolate/apricot/sesame shortbread cookie will set you back 45 SEK, or about $6.75. Even if you don't end up staying at the hotel while you're in Stockholm, definitely stop in for a coffee and marvel in the cafe's design. Don't miss a word of Dwell! Download our FREE app from iTunes, friend us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter!
Tommy and Chris Newbury started serving Réveille Coffee from a stripped down food truck, and have quietly grown into their second brick-and-mortar location in the Castro. The brothers describe their design aesthetic as "clean Californian modernism" and the Castro location lives up to their vision. Relying on cues from local metal and woodworker Jeff Burwell, the space is peppered with white metal chairs and stools, and showcases a stunning installation of stacked split wood at the rear of the cafe. Mexican cement tiles make up the eye-catching patterned backsplash of the coffee bar, and the shop takes advantage of its Castro Street frontage with the creation of an intimate and inviting front patio. 4076 18th Street
The marble counter hots a line of single-drip coffee makers and a La Marzocco Strada espresso machine at the far end. They offer single-origin beans from Africa and South America, as well as blends.
The original Field Office.
Pedersen + Lennard opened their third Field Office location in a residential section of Cape Town in June 2014.
Thanks to a prefab in-law unit, an octogenarian modernist lives independently on a peaceful, verdant site in Northern California.
