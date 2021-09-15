SysHaus completed their first project—a 2,217-square-foot, single-story home in São Paulo—in collaboration with local architecture studio Arthur Casas Design, who was responsible for the furniture selection, utility systems, finishes, and interior accessories.
SysHaus completed their first project—a 2,217-square-foot, single-story home in São Paulo—in collaboration with local architecture studio Arthur Casas Design, who was responsible for the furniture selection, utility systems, finishes, and interior accessories.
Burrow’s latest rugs are design-forward, yet sturdy enough to be pet-friendly and childproof.
Burrow’s latest rugs are design-forward, yet sturdy enough to be pet-friendly and childproof.
Landscape architect Charles M. McCulloch designed pathways of locally sourced decomposed granite that lead to accessible, raised planting beds, a request from the Mahers, who are avid gardeners.
Landscape architect Charles M. McCulloch designed pathways of locally sourced decomposed granite that lead to accessible, raised planting beds, a request from the Mahers, who are avid gardeners.
“The backyard, which was kind of the focus of the project, was overgrown and quite disconnected from the house itself,” said architect Nigel Parish. The glass doors of the addition open onto a patio and lawn where the kids can play.
“The backyard, which was kind of the focus of the project, was overgrown and quite disconnected from the house itself,” said architect Nigel Parish. The glass doors of the addition open onto a patio and lawn where the kids can play.
This steel-reinforced timber-frame KODA Loft installed in Ireland features an open-plan living area and kitchen, a full bath, a mezzanine sleeping area, and a covered front terrace.
This steel-reinforced timber-frame KODA Loft installed in Ireland features an open-plan living area and kitchen, a full bath, a mezzanine sleeping area, and a covered front terrace.
Mariah Hoffman stands in the doorway of the 156-square-foot home she designed and built for herself over a span of five years. "It was hard, it really was," says Mariah. "Every phase tested me."
Mariah Hoffman stands in the doorway of the 156-square-foot home she designed and built for herself over a span of five years. "It was hard, it really was," says Mariah. "Every phase tested me."
The floors are all concrete, and the kitchen, which includes a mini fridge and microwave, has blue-gray stone countertops. “We had a stone company in Austin offer to help us with the project,” McKinney says. “Our seed neighbor was so excited as we looked at dozens and dozens of big slabs of stone.”
The floors are all concrete, and the kitchen, which includes a mini fridge and microwave, has blue-gray stone countertops. “We had a stone company in Austin offer to help us with the project,” McKinney says. “Our seed neighbor was so excited as we looked at dozens and dozens of big slabs of stone.”
Alex enjoys a sun-filled breakfast at the built-in dining table and bench, one of many space-saving designs.
Alex enjoys a sun-filled breakfast at the built-in dining table and bench, one of many space-saving designs.
The outdoor shower can be accessed either through the master bathroom or from the back porch, which is nice after a long bike ride on a hot Houston day--especially because the couple stores several of their nine bikes (including a tandem) on one of the interior walls of the shower space.
The outdoor shower can be accessed either through the master bathroom or from the back porch, which is nice after a long bike ride on a hot Houston day--especially because the couple stores several of their nine bikes (including a tandem) on one of the interior walls of the shower space.
The shower offers a multisensory experience: the architect described how clients can take hot showers in the rain or simply lounge in the capacious garden area. Mint plants growing between the pavers release a pleasant smell when stepped upon.
The shower offers a multisensory experience: the architect described how clients can take hot showers in the rain or simply lounge in the capacious garden area. Mint plants growing between the pavers release a pleasant smell when stepped upon.
Wall mounted tv bench made of birch plywood and treated with natural soap on the surfaces.
Wall mounted tv bench made of birch plywood and treated with natural soap on the surfaces.
The mudroom, outfitted in custom oak millwork, connects the garage to the entry hall.
The mudroom, outfitted in custom oak millwork, connects the garage to the entry hall.
The door to the street boasts a graffiti-resistant paint, rendering even the most tempermental tags temporary.
The door to the street boasts a graffiti-resistant paint, rendering even the most tempermental tags temporary.
Outside, larch-wood shutters offer the residents privacy.
Outside, larch-wood shutters offer the residents privacy.
The front door of this house in Scotland is built from charred cedar boards—a traditional way of fireproofing wood developed in Japan. In this case, the effect on the front door is likely more aesthetic than preventative, though you can never be too careful.
The front door of this house in Scotland is built from charred cedar boards—a traditional way of fireproofing wood developed in Japan. In this case, the effect on the front door is likely more aesthetic than preventative, though you can never be too careful.
The color of the Fishers’ front door was inspired by an old Land Rover Defender’s hue, which Charlie had Benjamin Moore custom-match.
The color of the Fishers’ front door was inspired by an old Land Rover Defender’s hue, which Charlie had Benjamin Moore custom-match.
Wood accents, evident in casework, doors, and the wood-slat ceiling, provide warmth against the cool, bluestone facade. A large wood-and-steel pivot door serves as a grand entry.
Wood accents, evident in casework, doors, and the wood-slat ceiling, provide warmth against the cool, bluestone facade. A large wood-and-steel pivot door serves as a grand entry.
This midcentury home, originally owned by a local illustrator, needed updating, remodeling, and fortifying. Seattle-based SHED Architecture &amp; Design tackled the project, keeping some classic features while updating others, like the front door in a semi-gloss orange.
This midcentury home, originally owned by a local illustrator, needed updating, remodeling, and fortifying. Seattle-based SHED Architecture &amp; Design tackled the project, keeping some classic features while updating others, like the front door in a semi-gloss orange.
French doors open above a mahogany bench onto the deck (below), which is oriented with the equinox path. “I read that in Japan, builders spend seasons on the land observing where the sun rises and sets throughout the year,” says Ryan. “I asked Jason to consider that in siting the cabin.”
French doors open above a mahogany bench onto the deck (below), which is oriented with the equinox path. “I read that in Japan, builders spend seasons on the land observing where the sun rises and sets throughout the year,” says Ryan. “I asked Jason to consider that in siting the cabin.”
The living room is defined by a large birch plywood television console, designed by architect, Miguel Marcelino. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The living room is defined by a large birch plywood television console, designed by architect, Miguel Marcelino. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Sliding glass doors enable easy indoor/outdoor circulation.
Sliding glass doors enable easy indoor/outdoor circulation.
When Abbie and Bill Burton hired Marmol Radziner to design their prefab weekend home, their two requests were “simple-simple, replaceable materials,” says Abbie—such as concrete floors (poured offsite in Marmol Radziner's factory) and metal panel siding—and “the ability to be indoors or outdoors with ease.” Deep overhangs provide shade and protection from rain, so the Burtons can leave their doors open year-round and hang out on their 70-foot-long deck even in inclement weather. They visit the house once a month, usually for a week at a time, with Vinnie and Stella, their rescue Bernese Mountain dogs. Their two adult children occasionally join them. The couple hopes to one day retire here.
When Abbie and Bill Burton hired Marmol Radziner to design their prefab weekend home, their two requests were “simple-simple, replaceable materials,” says Abbie—such as concrete floors (poured offsite in Marmol Radziner's factory) and metal panel siding—and “the ability to be indoors or outdoors with ease.” Deep overhangs provide shade and protection from rain, so the Burtons can leave their doors open year-round and hang out on their 70-foot-long deck even in inclement weather. They visit the house once a month, usually for a week at a time, with Vinnie and Stella, their rescue Bernese Mountain dogs. Their two adult children occasionally join them. The couple hopes to one day retire here.
Azovskiy & Pahomova architects
Azovskiy & Pahomova architects
Other than some use of drywall, the structure is completely made of shipping containers.
Other than some use of drywall, the structure is completely made of shipping containers.
Set cover photo