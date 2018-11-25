Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden.
The chairs here are by Brazilian designer Zanini de Zanine.
Taking a peek into the new pool house that helps enclose the area, you can see how the sloped land and the original stone walls allow it to remain surprisingly hidden from the outside.
Located on a steep site with limited suitable building ground, the firm decided to cantilever the home over the hillside, which has the effect of helping the structure blend in with the landscape.
