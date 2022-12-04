The guest bath pairs black limestone picket floors from Floor and Décor with white porcelain picket from Floor and Décor for the shower walls. The vanity is by Sage Hill Designs, and the round mirror is from Hayneedle.
The powder room features Teselle tiles.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
The bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with Carrara marble and walnut cabinetry.
In the master bath, a West Elm dresser was converted into a double vanity.
In the bathhouse, "clay bricks slip-glazed on two sides are laid with contrasting mortar to match the raw clay color of the other sides," says the firm.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.
The bedroom closest to the master bedroom is currently used as a large, walk-in closet. Here, the bathroom connected to that space features a clawfoot tub and walk-in shower.
Striking blue tiles line the floors in the adjoining bathroom.
The covered porch is a launch pad for the family's activities on the farm. The table is from Havenside Home, and the chairs are from Article.