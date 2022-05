The Lake Cottage embodies all the playful aesthetics of architecture firm UUfie via a modern cabin mirroring its surrounding forest near Ontario's Kawartha Lakes. The two-story structure, developed as a home extension, is camouflaged against a leafy landscape with one-way mirrored glass. Inside, the space offers uninterrupted views of the great outdoors. The 700-square foot cabin is UUfie’s modern take on a tree house with interior and exterior spaces that connect to mimic the experience of living among the branches of a tree.