“People who grew up here can be surprised by the exterior of the house, but inside they don’t feel like they’re in a spaceship. They can relate it to their own homes,” says Pons.
“People who grew up here can be surprised by the exterior of the house, but inside they don’t feel like they’re in a spaceship. They can relate it to their own homes,” says Pons.
Bertoia Diamond Lounge Chairs work perfectly with the rotating collection of art.
Bertoia Diamond Lounge Chairs work perfectly with the rotating collection of art.
It is easy to feel at home in this space, but you never forget that it is indeed a gallery.
It is easy to feel at home in this space, but you never forget that it is indeed a gallery.
The sleek, updated kitchen features glazed backsplashes, and the minimalist counters and cabinets are made of Fenix Laminate (Arpa).
The sleek, updated kitchen features glazed backsplashes, and the minimalist counters and cabinets are made of Fenix Laminate (Arpa).
The kitchen bookends an open-plan layout that also includes a dining area and living room. Full-height windows help create a sense of spaciousness and open the living areas to the backyard.
The kitchen bookends an open-plan layout that also includes a dining area and living room. Full-height windows help create a sense of spaciousness and open the living areas to the backyard.
Lambert & Fils' Dot Line Suspension lamp hangs over an Allais Table by The Gaspé.
Lambert & Fils' Dot Line Suspension lamp hangs over an Allais Table by The Gaspé.
“Reinforcing the degree of abstraction of the project, the choice of the minimalist furniture and lamps echoes the palette of textures composed of concrete, wood, and steel,” add the architects.
“Reinforcing the degree of abstraction of the project, the choice of the minimalist furniture and lamps echoes the palette of textures composed of concrete, wood, and steel,” add the architects.
“We love how the staircase not only plays the role of the focal point, but also separates and organizes the spaces,” says Emilie.
“We love how the staircase not only plays the role of the focal point, but also separates and organizes the spaces,” says Emilie.
The sleek gray volume next to the kitchen houses utilities and a bathroom.
The sleek gray volume next to the kitchen houses utilities and a bathroom.
The living room couch is from Élément de base. Radiant heating is built into the polished concrete floors (Atelier B).
The living room couch is from Élément de base. Radiant heating is built into the polished concrete floors (Atelier B).
A minimalist staircase links the living room to the upper level.
A minimalist staircase links the living room to the upper level.
Lush greenery surrounds Casa Terra to make the building feel like an extension of the landscape.
Lush greenery surrounds Casa Terra to make the building feel like an extension of the landscape.
Staircase
Staircase
The massive roof was constructed from glue-laminated timber.
The massive roof was constructed from glue-laminated timber.
Set cover photo