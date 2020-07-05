While the trees help to block the wind coming in off the sea, it can be quite strong, so the clients wanted the outdoor rooms to be protected. Louvers help to shelter the outdoor dining room.
Spruce was used for the interior floors and doors, as well as the whitewashed walls. A hammock hangs in the children's play room.
“Our approach [to designing a home] is first and foremost trying to see and understand the dynamic in the family, their needs, the atmospheres that we want to create, and how that can work in an integral way with the site and the elements,” says Sundberg.
The oversized eaves provide protection from the elements and allow one to walk around the entire home in all weathers. Rain chains are used as decorative alternatives to downpipes.
The clients wanted the house to be “in contact with the forest, the ground, and the outdoors.” As such, the deck has no railing, and it hovers slightly above the ground, allowing the family to step right into the landscape.
The project name, Summerhouse T (or Sommarhus T in Swedish), speaks to both the first letter of the client's last name, as well as the T-shape of the home, which was integral to creating indoor/outdoor rooms.
The metal-clad tiny house that architect Will Randolph of Archimania designed for his uncle and aunt, Jon and Niki Nash, stands in a natural clearing surrounded by pine, oak, and hickory trees in Okitebbeha County, Mississippi.
The kitchen area and living/dining spaces are located on the first level, along with a bathroom.
This elevated prefab cabin along the Chilean Andes has a buffer zone that helps protect it against harsh climatic conditions. The 1,033-square-foot Casa R opens up to a "chiflonera," an intermediate space between the interior and exterior commonly found in Patagonian homes.
Since the remote site and harsh climate made access to supplies and labor difficult, the architects used prefabricated materials and construction methods.
Local carpenters built the furnishings.
Formerly the site of a French polishing company in the 20th century, this building in Clerkenwell, London, was converted by Chris Dyson Architects in 2015 into a residence with an expanded basement and triple-height living space that allows a dramatic feature staircase to take center stage.
The bedrooms occupy the rear of the building, where it grows taller to once accommodate the theater’s rigging system.
Because the area lacks distinctive natural features, House 3000 has quickly become a landmark that helps orientate visitors to the site.
The exterior walls of Casa Quinta da Tília are painted the same color as the tin roof finishing, which is made from local Japanese cedar wood. The broad skylights in architect Pedro Maurício Borges's design not only draw in the wonderful Azores sunshine, but also frame the majestic, parasol-like crown of the linden tree.
The distance between homes in the area allowed architect Felipe Assadi to make a grand gesture by painting the two-level house bright red to complement the intense green of the surrounding trees, and to "activate the relationship between the landscape and the project through contrast."
Waechter Architecture reimagined a traditional gabled home in southeast Portland without significantly altering the original building. A simple coat of red paint abstracts the century-old structure, creating a residential work of art.
Inspired by the works of American light-installation artist James Turrell, Tin House by Henning Stummel Architects is a well-considered design that makes the most out of space and light.
The bathroom window is strategically positioned so that views of the sea can only be seen when the user is seated on the toilet.
“Every part of the house can ‘do’ more than one thing,” explains the design studio. “The stairs are not just a staircase. They are a laundry room, a bathroom, a bookshelf and workplace.”
In the summer, the kitchen counter transforms into an indoor/outdoor kitchen island. The outdoor dining room is located between two whitebeam trees.
To minimize the home's energy footprint, the floor and foundation are made from cast concrete. Large openings allow for natural ventilation, while surrounding trees help create a cool microclimate. The house is powered by geothermal energy.
The Stepstone pavers tie the home's outdoor spaces in with its indoor spaces, creating a seamless living area for the family to enjoy.
Concrete masses break up the grand interior spaces, while providing some solidity to the light framework of the home.
Pflug lives with her husband on the second floor of the A-frame. They are opening up a second space on the property this spring that will be an event space and wine bar.
The lodge has plenty of fine details that give the space a relaxed atmosphere.
The floors are Surface Gallery terrazzo gray tiles. A tiled bench was added in consideration of the clients who plan to retire in the home.
A Hedwig chair by David Ericsson anchors the reading corridor.
The repurposed bricks, which were hand-cleaned by the clients, make another appearance as the anchored island bench. The countertop is Caesarstone, and the stools are Lightwood high stools by Jasper Morrison.