The gallery wall in the living room features a constantly rotating collection of artwork belonging to both Jono and Ryan, combining the couple's individual styles and a colourful and visually dynamic way. The collection also includes pieces from Palette by Jono Fleming, a brand Jono started with his friend, illustrator Rachel Stevens, in the early days of lockdown. The artwork is paired with an ever-rotating display of decorative objects, many of which are found through Jono's work as a stylist.