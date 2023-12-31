Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.
Merritt Amanti Palminteri and Rogers Hawley revamped their Monterey bungalow without expanding its footprint.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
