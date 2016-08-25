A LEED Platinum status house retrofitted by Kaufmann.
St. Cecilia Bistro in Atlanta, Georgia by Meyer Davis Studio
Peggy Guggenheim Cafe
Peggy Guggenheim Cafe
Warren Platner designed the American Restaurant in Kansas City in 1974 as part of a complex of modern buildings commissioned by the Hall family of Hallmark Cards. He described the bentwood, brass and lipstick-red interior as “like a huge lace Valentine.”
Libertine in Casa Bonay
The small pool at the top of the landing provides the family with a place to cool off.
The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).
Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.
Sophie and Colin enjoy their new pool, the only non-solar-powered portion of their home in Venice, California, created by their father, architect David Hertz. Read the full article here.
Plans for the QueensWay call for turning an inaccessible area at its northern end into a small park featuring a playground and rain gardens to reduce flooding in heavy rain.
Previously “leftover” space, a secluded deck featuring two green Loll chairs offers stunning views of downtown.
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.
The main living area is connected to the back unit by a modern bridge. Polished concrete is used for both floors and ceilings, and a Mies van der Rohe Barcelona Stool accents the space.
The three-bedroom home is connected to a dock house, garage, and vegetable garden by a network of wood walkways and decks.
After entering through the front door, visitors pass over the large koi pond on a cast-concrete footbridge chiseled to look like stone.
Arches and gates criss-cross this 13,100-square-foot office, which is located in two historic buildings in Wroclaw, Poland, right across the street from the city’s Opera House.