Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Tek Kaminski
Follow
9
Saves
Followers
Following
Located in Sands Point, New York, the Free Float Pool House by The UP Studio creates spaces for relaxing by the pool and entertaining with views to the Long Island Sound.
Bathroom with a view to die for
Caterpillar House
Stringent building regulations didn’t cramp the designers’ style. Sharp angles, tall windows, and varied material textures left room to make a striking architectural statement.
The master bath features wetsyle sinks, neolith basalt counters, leicht cabinets, a cementitous floor, and a teak shower platform and bench.
The floors have hydronic heating embedded in a matte finished concrete. The stone slab is Calacatta Viola. The table is custom designed by the architect and fabricated by Gerardo Villa.
The ceiling is prefinished rift white oak. The walls at the back of the space conceal the powder room and media room.
With expansive EcoHaus Internorm windows, the space feels larger than its 1,400 square feet.
main hallway
Set cover photo