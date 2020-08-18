Located in Sands Point, New York, the Free Float Pool House by The UP Studio creates spaces for relaxing by the pool and entertaining with views to the Long Island Sound.
Bathroom with a view to die for
Caterpillar House
Stringent building regulations didn’t cramp the designers’ style. Sharp angles, tall windows, and varied material textures left room to make a striking architectural statement.
The master bath features wetsyle sinks, neolith basalt counters, leicht cabinets, a cementitous floor, and a teak shower platform and bench.
The floors have hydronic heating embedded in a matte finished concrete. The stone slab is Calacatta Viola. The table is custom designed by the architect and fabricated by Gerardo Villa.
The ceiling is prefinished rift white oak. The walls at the back of the space conceal the powder room and media room.
With expansive EcoHaus Internorm windows, the space feels larger than its 1,400 square feet.
main hallway
