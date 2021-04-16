The foldaway bed can be stowed to accommodate a low-slung dining table that pops up out of the floor.
The cabins feature foldaway beds and glazed walls that create the impression of sleeping outdoors.
Nestled into a grassy hillside, the cabins overlook ponds and oak, birch, and linden trees that grow on the property.
The cabins and sauna that architect Zane Tetere-Sulce designed for the Ziedlejas Wellness Resort are clad with Cor-Ten steel and glass.
An exterior view, showcasing the home's angular facade, outdoor areas, and secluded location.
With the home being sited at the mouth of the Neck River, its waterfront deck presents a striking perch to watch boating, as well as take in picturesque sunsets.
"Known by area sailors, because of its reflectivity off the sun, [the home] is akin to being aboard a moored fully outfitted yacht” notes Ron Mazzacane, one of the listing agents.
Another view of the kitchen, showcasing the stainless-steel appliances and additional storage.
Mirrored panels span across the granite countertops in the kitchen—another space that offers waterfront views.
The bedroom is accessed via a spiral staircase and overlooks the living room. Also on the second level is the full bath and an outdoor terrace.
On the other side of the glazed wall in the living room is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.
"It is the best seat on the shore for Mother Nature's performances,
New Haven–based architect Vincent C. Amore designed and built the geometric retreat in 1971 to serve as an inspirational getaway for his family. Set on the edge of Guilford, Connecticut, the home offers 1,149 square feet of living space, as well as unobstructed seaside views.
"There are lots of deer and fireflies, and the forest is full of mushrooms, berries, and needle-bearing trees," says Anna of the landscape. "We’re able to pick the mushrooms and berries and prepare meals with them. Somehow, they taste better than the ones in stores."
The sleeping loft features an operable skylight that affords views of treetops and the sky.
The living area is outfitted with a compact sofa, nesting coffee tables, and a green rug and drapery that reference the lush, wooded landscape.
Anna’s cousin, Marek, made the spruce sliding door that leads to the bathroom. To preserve floor space, a beechwood dining table built into the kitchen cabinetry folds down when it’s not in use.
Anna and Jakob chat on the ladder that accesses the sleeping loft. Made from cast iron piping and backed with botanical wallpaper, it was designed by Anna’s mother, Barbara, and built by family friend Wieslaw Siola.
"The tiny home is parked in a forest, where there's an old stone quarry," Anna says. "The land belongs to our friend Andy, who suggested we build outdoor tables with some of the boulders."
The couple built the cabin in Poland and eventually moved it to near the shore of Packer Lake in Austria.
Anna and Jakob Busch enlist the help of loved ones to construct a spruce-wrapped tiny home for $35,000.
The MAEBB 2019–2020 master’s class utilized local timber and avoided carbon-intensive materials, such as nails and screws.
To weatherproof the Voxel’s exterior, the students relied on an ancient Japanese technique known as shou sugi ban (or yakisugi), which involves charring wood to make it repel water.
From April to August 2020, the group of 17 master’s students worked with expert volunteers to develop the 130-square-foot cabin, which features a bed, desk, dining area, and small kitchen, as well as a toilet, outdoor shower, and garden rooftop.
In the lofted sleeping quarter, a passive solar window box frames picturesque views of the surrounding natural park.
The rooftop garden planters were developed using computer software that eliminated the need for screws or glue. They hold an array of local plants and also funnel rainwater into a collection tank below.
The Voxel’s wood-clad interior blends into its natural setting.
The long table underneath the window can also serve as additional sleeping area.
Large windows bring ample natural light inside the 130-square-foot structure. While the toilet is positioned inside the cabin, the shower is located on the exterior and is hidden from view.
The cabin receives electricity from an independent battery storage that can power the lighting and devices for a single resident for up to 14 days.
The cabin’s exterior is mounted with rain-screen panels, which the students created using waste materials from the CLT-production process.
The Voxel sits in Spain’s Collserola natural park near the Valldaura Labs research campus, where IAAC students focus on designing and building self-sufficient structures.
Designed and built by a group of students in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Voxel allows its residents to operate self-sufficiently for 14 days.
Mullioned doors separate the vanity from the indoor shower. La Cantina Sea Foam Green doors (not pictured) connect the indoor shower to an outdoor shower.
Fire Clay Hexite tile covers the bathroom walls. The countertop is Pental Quartz.