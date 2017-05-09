The volumetry is imposing in the landscape,the volumes overlapping, are like two prisms, white and gray. The darker color on the bottom gives the feeling that the upper volume rests on the bottom, making the scenario lighter.
A piloti supports the upper terrace, giving the lightness and the differential that the structure needed.
At the Mill Valley home designed by architect Chris Deam for residents Jack and Ellen Corrigan, the view begins from the top. Sun studies of the steeply sloped site informed the choice for a standing-seam metal, diagonal ridge roof, which Chris refers to as the home’s “fifth facade”.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Architect Janna Levitt devised a creative emellishment for a residence in Canada. Photo by: Philip Cheung
During construction, Mariscal’s team adjusted the design to accommodate the boughs of an old pine tree in the backyard. The unique detail imbues the home with a spirit of wabi-sabi—or beauty through imperfection.
Design details include mahogany and granite where the deck meets a stone retaining wall.