Inspired by their travels to Morocco, where they got married, the couple chose Moroccan clay tiles for the ground floor and spread an assortment of Moroccan rugs across the original wooden floors.
Inspired by their travels to Morocco, where they got married, the couple chose Moroccan clay tiles for the ground floor and spread an assortment of Moroccan rugs across the original wooden floors.
The antique Norwegian log burners in the living room are framed within semicircular hearths made of radial clay bricks.
The antique Norwegian log burners in the living room are framed within semicircular hearths made of radial clay bricks.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The upper level is home to the dining room, living room, and kitchen.
The upper level is home to the dining room, living room, and kitchen.
Set cover photo