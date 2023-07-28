SubscribeSign In
Eclipse founder Justin Draplin explains his scheme for the 399-square-foot dwellings that include sustainable features such as solar power, in addition to spacious and flexible interiors.
The great room is enlivened by the couple's books and ephemera, as well as an orange Mohm fireplace suspended from the ceiling.
A double-height great room offers extra storage accessed by a vintage library ladder, and a pair of loft rooms underneath the pitch of the exposed, plywood-covered vaulted ceiling.
The single-level home in Los Angeles includes a large swimming pool and surrounding garden.
Kitchen & Storage
The Kitchen & The Original Wall
Dining, kitchen and entrance area in the background
Resolution: 4 Architecture Union Square Loft New York, NY Half Bath http://www.re4a.com/residential#/wadia-residence/
Resolution: 4 Architecture Union Square Loft New York, NY Living Room http://www.re4a.com/residential#/wadia-residence/
Resolution: 4 Architecture Union Square Loft New York, NY Living Room http://www.re4a.com/residential#/wadia-residence/
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - exterior
An architect and construction engineer couple build a sustainable, 624-square-foot abode for $221,580 in their Southeast Portland backyard.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transformed an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
"The wood establishes a very emphatic and directional rhythm that orders the project," says Eduardo Cadaval, one of the firm’s founders.
The main entrance to the home is located opposite the door of the outbuilding.
The home is located far from the road on the northwest corner of the property and oriented toward views of the water.
Whidbey Farmhouse - exterior
The Cotage
Exterior, view from the street
Port Hills House
