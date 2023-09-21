SubscribeSign In
“I like the darkness of walnut. Other woods tend to yellow if you don’t stain it, while walnut stays true to itself,” Caleb says. The white glass tile backsplash melds with the wall.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
The living room sports a panoply of wood: Douglas fir for the ceiling, hemlock for the walls, and stained oak for the floor. The sofa is the Neo model by Bensen and the rug is vintage.
