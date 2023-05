A structural steel wall in the living area doubles as a built-in bookcase. The side chairs, floor lamps, and dining chairs were salvaged from the Hotel Crillón in Lima. The daybed and coffee table were designed by Maria Eugenia Alvarez-Calderón, who helped Irzio and Lisette with the interiors. The fireplace is from Fireorb and, as throughout, the floor is poured white acrylic by Química Suiza.