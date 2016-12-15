Double Gable Eichler Remodel The new owners of this home had long dreamed of an Eichler remodel they would live in forever. Their vision was clean, contemporary, and open. Klopf Architecture would design and reconfigure the kitchen / family room, remove some walls and add windows, reconfigure the bathrooms / laundry areas / closets and upgrade systems to be more efficient, while working closely with the talented executive mother of three on selection of interior finishes and fixtures. The owners decorated and furnished the home themselves, with many vintage mid-century modern furniture pieces and original art.
Double Gable Eichler Remodel The new owners of this home had long dreamed of an Eichler remodel they would live in forever. Their vision was clean, contemporary, and open. Klopf Architecture would design and reconfigure the kitchen / family room, remove some walls and add windows, reconfigure the bathrooms / laundry areas / closets and upgrade systems to be more efficient, while working closely with the talented executive mother of three on selection of interior finishes and fixtures. The owners decorated and furnished the home themselves, with many vintage mid-century modern furniture pieces and original art.
From the street, the home bears many of the hallmarks of an Eichler home. Its low roofline is in large part supported by glass walls. Clear cedar siding provides additional warmth. The exterior tiles used around the house are actually custom poured concrete from RJ & Associates Landscape Specialists.
From the street, the home bears many of the hallmarks of an Eichler home. Its low roofline is in large part supported by glass walls. Clear cedar siding provides additional warmth. The exterior tiles used around the house are actually custom poured concrete from RJ & Associates Landscape Specialists.
front elevation + approach [mid-century modern renovation // laguna niguel, california]
front elevation + approach [mid-century modern renovation // laguna niguel, california]
"As a Case Study House—most materials and techniques which have been used here are standard to residential architecture. In the structural system that evolved from these materials and techniques, it was not difficult to house a pleasant space for living and working....Color was planned and used as a structural element, and while much concern was given to its use in the various structural planes, the most gratifying of all the painted surfaces is the dark, warm gray that covers the structural steel and metal sash." —Charles Eames, architect, as published in the December 1949 issue of Art & Architecture. Image courtesy Edward Stojakovic/Flickr. #iconic #losangeles #eames #charleseames #rayeames #casestudy #entenza #johnentenza #artsandarchitecture
"As a Case Study House—most materials and techniques which have been used here are standard to residential architecture. In the structural system that evolved from these materials and techniques, it was not difficult to house a pleasant space for living and working....Color was planned and used as a structural element, and while much concern was given to its use in the various structural planes, the most gratifying of all the painted surfaces is the dark, warm gray that covers the structural steel and metal sash." —Charles Eames, architect, as published in the December 1949 issue of Art & Architecture. Image courtesy Edward Stojakovic/Flickr. #iconic #losangeles #eames #charleseames #rayeames #casestudy #entenza #johnentenza #artsandarchitecture
The Kaufman Residence by Richard Neutra, Palm Springs, 1946. Photo courtesy of the Julius Sherman Photography Archive, Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles.
The Kaufman Residence by Richard Neutra, Palm Springs, 1946. Photo courtesy of the Julius Sherman Photography Archive, Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles.
TWA Terminal, interior, designed by Eero Saarinen, 1962. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.
TWA Terminal, interior, designed by Eero Saarinen, 1962. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.
The third floor, a massive unfurnished loftlike area, is "white, like the ice on top of the mountain," Wibowo says.
The third floor, a massive unfurnished loftlike area, is "white, like the ice on top of the mountain," Wibowo says.
Set cover photo