"As a Case Study House—most materials and techniques which have been used here are standard to residential architecture. In the structural system that evolved from these materials and techniques, it was not difficult to house a pleasant space for living and working....Color was planned and used as a structural element, and while much concern was given to its use in the various structural planes, the most gratifying of all the painted surfaces is the dark, warm gray that covers the structural steel and metal sash." —Charles Eames, architect, as published in the December 1949 issue of Art & Architecture. Image courtesy Edward Stojakovic/Flickr.