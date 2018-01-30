Clad in SPF lumber, zinc, and glass, David Bronskill and Mark Dilworth’s vacation home on Oblong Lake fans out to capture wide views of the forest. “Nothing is straight in the plan,” says architect Roland Rom Colthoff of RAW Design, who conceived the 2,500-square-foot escape. From left to right, there are three structures: a three-bedroom guest wing, a voluminous communal area, and a semi-detached master suite. Two of the wings share an unusual fin-shape design because of their varied ceiling heights.
Clad in SPF lumber, zinc, and glass, David Bronskill and Mark Dilworth’s vacation home on Oblong Lake fans out to capture wide views of the forest. “Nothing is straight in the plan,” says architect Roland Rom Colthoff of RAW Design, who conceived the 2,500-square-foot escape. From left to right, there are three structures: a three-bedroom guest wing, a voluminous communal area, and a semi-detached master suite. Two of the wings share an unusual fin-shape design because of their varied ceiling heights.
Front exterior
Front exterior
Back yard and lap pool at Residence 1414 by Miró Rivera Architects
Back yard and lap pool at Residence 1414 by Miró Rivera Architects
Exterior View from across Lake Apache.. nestled in the hillside
Exterior View from across Lake Apache.. nestled in the hillside
Entirely prefabricated at Modscape’s factory in Brooklyn, the self-sufficient Tintaldra Cabin features six-panel construction with heavy insulation as well as low-E and double-glazed windows.
Entirely prefabricated at Modscape’s factory in Brooklyn, the self-sufficient Tintaldra Cabin features six-panel construction with heavy insulation as well as low-E and double-glazed windows.
Great Room and terrace at Stonehedge Residence by Miró Rivera Architects
Great Room and terrace at Stonehedge Residence by Miró Rivera Architects
Exterior front
Exterior front
MH3 exterior
MH3 exterior
Context
Context
Guest bedroom with custom Murano Glass chandelier
Guest bedroom with custom Murano Glass chandelier
Mercer Island Residence
Mercer Island Residence
Maury Island Residence
Maury Island Residence

1,902 more saves

Set cover photo