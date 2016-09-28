Juhana Myllykoski’s Hidden collection for Sculptures Jeux includes a series of of shelves and hooks that provide a playful and unobtrusive solution to storing coats and bags.
Juhana Myllykoski’s Hidden collection for Sculptures Jeux includes a series of of shelves and hooks that provide a playful and unobtrusive solution to storing coats and bags.
The 1920s building was converted into lofts in 2000. The client started out looking for new cabinet hardware and an improved connection between the laundry room and the guest bath, but ultimately decided to work with the firms on a full overhaul.
The 1920s building was converted into lofts in 2000. The client started out looking for new cabinet hardware and an improved connection between the laundry room and the guest bath, but ultimately decided to work with the firms on a full overhaul.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Delighted with the result, they requested additional structures, including a pool house with a dining area that opens to the outdoors. Rising from the edge of the pool deck, a planted overhang shelters a gym and sauna below.
Speaking to his original design, architect Saul Zaik says, “We were really just building boxes with a bunch of windows but experimenting with how you integrated indoor and outdoor spaces.” The house has seven different openings to the exterior, allowing different courtyard or patio settings for a range of outdoor activities, including seating for a gathering on the street-facing side. The Milfords hired Lilyvilla Gardens for the landscaping around the house, including variegated bluestone steps with thyme joints.
Speaking to his original design, architect Saul Zaik says, “We were really just building boxes with a bunch of windows but experimenting with how you integrated indoor and outdoor spaces.” The house has seven different openings to the exterior, allowing different courtyard or patio settings for a range of outdoor activities, including seating for a gathering on the street-facing side. The Milfords hired Lilyvilla Gardens for the landscaping around the house, including variegated bluestone steps with thyme joints.
Autonomous Fragment By painting the brick walls and ceiling joists of this 127-square-foot hole-in-the-wall white, William Tozer kept the interior from feeling claustrophobic.
Autonomous Fragment By painting the brick walls and ceiling joists of this 127-square-foot hole-in-the-wall white, William Tozer kept the interior from feeling claustrophobic.
Structural lines are on full display in the bedroom, where ceiling beams and a plywood bed frame catch the eye.
Structural lines are on full display in the bedroom, where ceiling beams and a plywood bed frame catch the eye.
The staircase has a floating metal landing that connects to a fir plywood wall.
The staircase has a floating metal landing that connects to a fir plywood wall.
Here, Smith sits on a vintage rosewood bench designed by the Swiss-born British architect Richard Seifert.
Here, Smith sits on a vintage rosewood bench designed by the Swiss-born British architect Richard Seifert.
A 1959 teak-framed nine-foot-long SW 50-4 sofa by Illum Wikkelsø for the Danish furniture company Søren Willadsen sits pretty.
A 1959 teak-framed nine-foot-long SW 50-4 sofa by Illum Wikkelsø for the Danish furniture company Søren Willadsen sits pretty.
FCstudio updated the 5,000-square-foot apartment by removing several walls in central areas to clarify views and simplify the overall floor plan. The firm also custom-designed the Brazilian walnut room divider with a striking geometric pattern that allows light to traverse throughout the living area.
FCstudio updated the 5,000-square-foot apartment by removing several walls in central areas to clarify views and simplify the overall floor plan. The firm also custom-designed the Brazilian walnut room divider with a striking geometric pattern that allows light to traverse throughout the living area.
In one of the living areas, an Oslo sofa by Anderssen &amp; Voll for Muuto is upholstered in yellow fabric from Kvadrat, another famed Danish export.
In one of the living areas, an Oslo sofa by Anderssen &amp; Voll for Muuto is upholstered in yellow fabric from Kvadrat, another famed Danish export.
Setting an incredibly high bar for dorm room furniture that has rarely been equaled, the Cite Bed is an elegant study in shape and mass production. These models were originally installed in the student quarters at Cite University, in Prouvé’s hometown of Nancy, France.
Setting an incredibly high bar for dorm room furniture that has rarely been equaled, the Cite Bed is an elegant study in shape and mass production. These models were originally installed in the student quarters at Cite University, in Prouvé’s hometown of Nancy, France.
The 366 Easy Chair, designed by Polish midcentury design icon Józef Chierowski, has just been reissued by 366 Concept.
The 366 Easy Chair, designed by Polish midcentury design icon Józef Chierowski, has just been reissued by 366 Concept.
Dandelion cement tiles from Marrakech Design adorn the master bathroom. The chair is from Lawson Fenning.
Dandelion cement tiles from Marrakech Design adorn the master bathroom. The chair is from Lawson Fenning.
Wylie’s bedroom features a rug from the Land of Nod and a sign from a local shop. “I put the shelves up myself on my seventh attempt,” Lena says. “If I move them, I guarantee you’ll see nineteen holes.”
Wylie’s bedroom features a rug from the Land of Nod and a sign from a local shop. “I put the shelves up myself on my seventh attempt,” Lena says. “If I move them, I guarantee you’ll see nineteen holes.”
Furnished with vintage Eames chairs, a second-hand sofa, and pendants and tables designed by Nathalie, the space is kept purposefully casual. She painstakingly mixed and tested the paint for the mustard-yellow walls herself—15 times—to match the hue of a Kvadrat textile.
Furnished with vintage Eames chairs, a second-hand sofa, and pendants and tables designed by Nathalie, the space is kept purposefully casual. She painstakingly mixed and tested the paint for the mustard-yellow walls herself—15 times—to match the hue of a Kvadrat textile.
While addressing plumbing problems, the residents took time to spruce up the bathrooms, adding new tile, fixtures, and, in one, a cheery yellow cabinet.
While addressing plumbing problems, the residents took time to spruce up the bathrooms, adding new tile, fixtures, and, in one, a cheery yellow cabinet.
Mary Blodgett and Carlton Calvin initially approached Fung + Blatt to design a ceramics studio on their Southern California property, which contains a 1950s house by modernist architect Calvin Straub.
Mary Blodgett and Carlton Calvin initially approached Fung + Blatt to design a ceramics studio on their Southern California property, which contains a 1950s house by modernist architect Calvin Straub.
Fung + Blatt designed the master bathroom vanity, which features Agape washbasins and fixtures and an angled mirror that reflects the oak trees seen through the skylights.
Fung + Blatt designed the master bathroom vanity, which features Agape washbasins and fixtures and an angled mirror that reflects the oak trees seen through the skylights.
The master bathroom has a bamboo screen and a Deauville tub by Victoria + Albert. A vintage enameled metal sign from the London Underground is framed by the screen and a cactus that sits atop an African stool.
The master bathroom has a bamboo screen and a Deauville tub by Victoria + Albert. A vintage enameled metal sign from the London Underground is framed by the screen and a cactus that sits atop an African stool.
A skylight over the lofted bed and some clever storage moves, including magnetized spice containers overhead help maximize space in Austin's Matchbox house.
A skylight over the lofted bed and some clever storage moves, including magnetized spice containers overhead help maximize space in Austin's Matchbox house.
Original tongue-and-groove pine boards, restained a warm chestnut hue, run horizontally to the ceiling. The residents layered gray sheepskin rugs on top of wool berber carpeting, installed by Joseph Velletri’s Sons.
Original tongue-and-groove pine boards, restained a warm chestnut hue, run horizontally to the ceiling. The residents layered gray sheepskin rugs on top of wool berber carpeting, installed by Joseph Velletri’s Sons.
Set cover photo