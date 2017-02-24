Founded by a Simon Parfett, a former climate scientist who wanted to do more work with his hands, Bower House Construction designs and builds custom treehouses out of Bruton, a rural town near Somerset, England. While the entire operation may seem a bit Middle-earth, Parfett's bespoke structures speak to a love of craft and nature. From custom creations for hotels to the small Pod pictured above, a wooden prefab of sorts meant for those looking for an extra room, his designs are as flexible as a sapling.
Ethan Schussler built his first tree house at 12 years old. His tree house in Sandpoint, Idaho, sits 30 feet above the ground and can be accessed by an "elevator" consisting of a bicycle that, when pedaled, ascends a pulley system to the top.
Jelle birdwatches while Eileen rests on the deck.
A pair of Molded Plywood lounge chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit opposite a BoConcept coffee table and a sofa of Paul’s design. For his father’s book collection, Paul created a library around the double-height staircase.
"We didn't realize the exterior was straight-grain redwood," says Craig Bassam of the house he shares with Scott Fellows. "It was covered in layers of gray paint." Bassam replaced the terrace's concrete pavers with bluestone and removed a concrete-block wall.
The nonprefab place where architect Jennifer Siegel lays her head is a perpetual work in progress.
The mirror-top table in the living area is the Vanity table by Stefano Giovannoni for Magis. It’s surrounded by Naoto Fukasawa chairs. “The glass floor emerged as a way to visually interconnect the different spaces. It makes the living room feel twice as tall, and from the inside of the apartment on either floor you can look up and see the sky (very rare in Paris).”
In our city guide to Paris, Erwan Bouroullec curates a must-see list in the French capital. Photo by: Jessica Antola
