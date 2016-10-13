Light and open vintage furnishings contrast with the industrial character of the space.
The residence is transformed by a relocated mezzanine featuring a sunken court which connects to the planted green roof garden above.
Half Hex Mix (b) in gunmetal, fog, bright yellow on the floor and Half Hex Mix in fog on the walls. Design: Christina Zamora Photo: Jeffery Cross #heath #heathceramics #tiles #dwell
Zames carved out a small custom office area under the stairs that lead up to the roof.
