This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
A rendering of the standard 1,943-square-foot Ayfraym that includes three large walk-out decks and custom windows. Ayfraym also offers architectural services for design modifications.
Pictured is an Avrame Duo 100 built in Southern Estonia. The Avrame EU kits come with painted exterior pine cladding as the default option, while the US kits come with fiber cement cladding. Customers also have the freedom to source a different exterior finish.
Comprising 11 modules, this green-roofed prefab was built in 90 days in a factory near São Paulo and then transported to the site in three shipments on flatbed trucks.
The limited-edition Polydrops trailer is a lightweight, aluminum pod shaped like a geometric teardrop.
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
The home exterior was recently sandblasted and painted with a ship-grade, high-gloss industrial paint.
The H4 is HONOMOBO’s most efficient shipping container home. At just over 700 square feet, the home has two bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a full kitchen, and one bathroom.
A basic box that’s as tall as it is wide (28 feet) and 16 feet long, this Portland, Oregon house consists of rooms stacked vertically: an unfinished basement on the bottom, a kitchen-living area and a bathroom in the middle, and a bedroom on top, with the stairwell hinged onto the front of the home. The only interior doors are those to the bathroom, basement, and root cellar, leaving the rest of the space open and unfettered. At just 704 square feet, Katherine Bovee and Matt Kirkpatrick's home is a great lesson in making the most out of every inch. Click here to see the interior.
This rentable cabin is located on a wooded 14-acre property a stone’s throw from Woodstock and a two-hour drive from the Big Apple. Built from wood locally sourced in the Catskills, the sprawling 743-square-foot treehouse has a unique geometric form with big windows, skylights, and decking that creates a seamless transition to the great outdoors.
