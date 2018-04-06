The roof terrace offers an outdoor lounge space, as well as views into the Seattle hills.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home has been treated to a modern new look.
Starting with the front hall, the architects opened up the enclosed stairwell and utilized a lighter palette to bounce natural light around. White walls, concrete floors, and minimal trim produce a streamlined backdrop.
The helix staircase is original, but it was adjusted to accommodate a larger landing. The Link suspension light is from Lzf Lamps.
Teak shelves were used in the entryway to display the owners' art collection and souvenirs from abroad.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS
Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
The kitchen has open storage and cabinets and an island made of plywood.
In the kitchen, the architects reigned in the house’s high ceilings for a more intimate feel; its lower height also tastefully hides unsightly ducting necessary for ventilation. Beneath the bar sit two Kaysa Black Bar Stools by Baxton Studio. A Gessi faucet complements a Blanco Modex sink.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
Modern Fan Company’s Cirrus Hugger models help the breeze along. She had low-level Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances as well as pop-up vents installed in the kitchen so there’s nothing at eye level.
Bosch appliances' modern European look works flexibly in many kitchen types, from transitional to contemporary.